Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,418,735 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,640,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,418,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.79% of Citizens Financial Group worth $350,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

CFG opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

