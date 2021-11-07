Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 173,266 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $360,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

