Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $303,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $322.88 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $340.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.92.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

