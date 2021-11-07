Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $335.42 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,590,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,773,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $335,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 27.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 16,650 shares of company stock worth $398,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

