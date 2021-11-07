Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 651,534 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,534 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.16% of Howmet Aerospace worth $319,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of HWM opened at $33.40 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.