Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.930-$3.980 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.93-$3.98 EPS.

PBH opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

