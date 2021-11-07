Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.59

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.59 and last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

