Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,442 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 153.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTS. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

APTS stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $689.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.89%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

