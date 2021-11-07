Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Announces Earnings Results

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRAX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.13. 189,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,326. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $989.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

