PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 222,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.34. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $245.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PowerFleet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of PowerFleet worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.