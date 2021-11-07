Poshmark (POSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Poshmark has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Poshmark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $23.41 on Friday. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

POSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $2,683,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Poshmark stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

