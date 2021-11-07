Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $25.39. 73,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,244. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

