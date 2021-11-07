Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.
NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $25.39. 73,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,244. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.
