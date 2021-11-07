PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and $2.50 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00084464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00080380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00100762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.73 or 0.07286815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,398.43 or 0.99849568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022497 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,831,260 coins and its circulating supply is 17,581,260 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

