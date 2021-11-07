Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $634.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

