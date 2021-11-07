Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.
NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $634.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.