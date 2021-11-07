Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. 1,329,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,433 shares of company stock worth $917,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.60% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $56,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.