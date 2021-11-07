PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Grace Reksten Skaugen Buys 500 Shares

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PJT opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,924,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

