Piper Sandler Comments on Level One Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Level One Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday.

LEVL opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

