Piper Sandler Comments on Bogota Financial Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bogota Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bogota Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.07. Bogota Financial has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 23.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 183.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.