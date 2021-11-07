Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Assurant in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

Shares of AIZ opened at $162.54 on Friday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.54 and its 200-day moving average is $160.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Assurant by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.