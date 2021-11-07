Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zynex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $489.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.87. Zynex has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

