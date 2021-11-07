Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Immunic in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will earn $5.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.34.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $267.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 165.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immunic by 305.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immunic by 14,032.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 158.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

