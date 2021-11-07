Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.93) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.95). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 355,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.