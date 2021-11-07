Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINS stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. 22,817,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,421,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinterest stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.54% of Pinterest worth $2,308,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

