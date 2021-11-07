Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $76.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 22,817,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,421,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

