Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 296.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $34,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

