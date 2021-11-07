Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.