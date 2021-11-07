Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Personalis updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.510-$-1.490 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.57. 646,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $53.46.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

