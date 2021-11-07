Persistence (XPRT) Price Hits $8.91 on Major Exchanges

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $518.01 million and approximately $891,987.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for $8.91 or 0.00014399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00256503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00102600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 119,870,123 coins and its circulating supply is 58,136,148 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

