Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. 282,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

