Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 513,017 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 513,017 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 319,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 160,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $430.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

