Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $5.14 Million Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Prothena at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

