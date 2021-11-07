Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $26,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

