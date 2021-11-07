Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. MeiraGTx comprises about 1.3% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 15.68% of MeiraGTx worth $107,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 373,904 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $20.68 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $916.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

