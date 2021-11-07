Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $336.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.33.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,169. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $285.24 on Thursday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.58 and a 200-day moving average of $270.10.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

