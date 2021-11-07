PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

PMT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

