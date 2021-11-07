PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,222. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

