PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 62.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $66.95. 1,078,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

