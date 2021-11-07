PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $66.95. 1,078,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $70.99.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.