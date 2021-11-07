Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

PENN traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. 18,438,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.12.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

