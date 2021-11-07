Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,737,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after buying an additional 1,248,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.