Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
PBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.
Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,737,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after buying an additional 1,248,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.