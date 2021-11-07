Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.97.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

