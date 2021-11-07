Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $673.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $163,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,303 shares of company stock worth $1,035,549. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

