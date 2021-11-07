PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.59. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 35.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

PCB opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.87. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 197,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

