PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 960,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

