PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.64.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $225.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.66. PayPal has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in PayPal by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

