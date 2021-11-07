Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of Paya worth $40,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Paya by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Paya by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 377,559 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth $176,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

