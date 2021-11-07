Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. 528,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,137. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

