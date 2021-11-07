Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pason Systems to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

PSI stock opened at C$11.32 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$5.05 and a twelve month high of C$11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$932.94 million and a PE ratio of 251.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.72.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$43.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.44%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.