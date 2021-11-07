Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.70.

Parkland stock opened at C$35.67 on Thursday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$33.84 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.38.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.07%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

