Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $415.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.81.

PH opened at $325.75 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $236.11 and a 1 year high of $330.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.50. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

