Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $155.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of PZZA opened at $132.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after buying an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after buying an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

